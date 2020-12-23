A 27-YEAR-OLD woman has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly trespassing on the premises of traditional healer Chileya Chilufya, popularly known as Kalonga Kanono. Allegations in this case are that Mirriam Kunda visited the traditional healer in January 2020 at his office in Kanyama, requesting for help. She allegedly wanted some traditional medicine to get back with her husband who had chased her and Chilufya asked her to pay a K500 for the said medicine. After that, she left for Kabwe but later went back to Chilufya...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.