A LUANSHYA man accused of insulting President Edgar Lungu during a phone-in programme on Millennium Radio has denied defaming the Head of State, saying he also felt hurt when he heard that someone had insulted Zambia’s leader. This is a matter in which Fred Maanya is charged with defamation of the President. Particulars of the offence allege that on March 28, 2019 in Lusaka, Maanya with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule published insulting matter by word of mouth. When the matter came up before Chief...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.