JUDGEMENT in a matter where former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi is facing charges of wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, has failed to take off as Kabanshi was not before court yesterday due to an illness. Kabanshi is in this matter facing charges of willful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement involving the Social Cash Transfer program. When the matter came up for judgement before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Thursday morning,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.