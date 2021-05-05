SIMONGA Farms Limited has applied for leave to serve the court process on former Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale by way of advertising in a newspaper. Lucky Muyembe, a lawyer representing Simonga Farms Limited has submitted before the Lusaka High Court that he has been unable to serve summons on Mwale because his whereabouts are currently unknown. In this matter, Simonga Farms Limited sued Mwale over his alleged failure to pay US$530,000, which is the balance of the purchase price of part of its farm in Mazabuka. Simonga...



