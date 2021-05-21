ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has written to Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa demanding immediate payment of K5 million as costs incurred by the State in prosecuting a matter in which Sangwa was seeking an amendment of the affidavit sworn by Presidential candidates during nomination. Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Sangwa’s petition in which he wanted the court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the candidate has held office as President. In a ruling,...



