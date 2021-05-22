KAFULAFUTA constituency independent aspiring member of parliament Jeffrey Mulebwa has dragged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to court, seeking a declaration that his nomination papers are valid and that he qualifies to stand for parliamentary elections. He also wants an order directing ECZ to allow him file his nomination papers out of time; damages for inconvenience; costs of the proceedings; and any other relief the Court may deem equitable. According to the petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mulebwa stated he complied with the necessary legal requirements for nomination...



