Former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi talks to her lawyers at court on June 13, 2019

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set June 3, 2021 as the date for hearing of former Community Development and Social Services Minister Emerine Kabanshi’s application for bail pending appeal. On Friday, Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale convicted and sentenced Kabanshi to two years simple imprisonment in a matter where she was facing charges of wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement in the social cash transfer programme. But Kabanshi, who is currently remanded at Kamwala Remand Facility has informed the court that being dissatisfied with the said...