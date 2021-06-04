THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition in which lawyer Micheal Mutwena, is seeking an order to allow the PF to file nomination papers for another Presidential candidate. In this matter, Mutwena has petitioned the Constitutional Court for an order that ECZ should allow the PF to file nomination papers for a different presidential candidate to participate in the August polls. But according to an affidavit in support of summons to strike out the petition and dismiss the action, ECZ chief electoral officer...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.