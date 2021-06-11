THE Ndola High Court has refused to grant UPND leave to apply for judicial review against the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to ban political rallies, saying the suspension of rallies was within their mandate. However, the Court has granted the opposition party leave to apply for judicial review, challenging the failure by the ECZ to prescribe the amount of airtime allocated to participating political parties on public televisions and radio. Earlier this week, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda applied for leave in the Ndola High Court to commence judicial...



