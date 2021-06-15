THE Attorney General has applied to be joined to a matter where Chapter One Foundation is seeking an order to quash the Zambia Correctional Service Act No.37 of 2021 as it was assented to by the President after the dissolution of Parliament. The Attorney General has also requested that President Edgar Lungu be removed from the proceedings because he has been sued for performing his duties as President of the Republic of Zambia. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation has petitioned the Constitutional Court and cited President...



