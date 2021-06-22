FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE State has sued Bolo Mining Limited seeking payment of statutory penalties amounting to K1.5 million for processing minerals without a licence. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka stated that after an inspection in July 2017, the Geological Survey Department discovered that Bolo Mining was operating a mineral processing plant without a license. “That somewhere in July 2017, the Geological Survey Department of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development conducted an inspection on the operations and adherence of the...