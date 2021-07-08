THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed a 27-year-old woman accused of murdering her eight-month-old baby to the High Court for trial. In this matter, Esnart Banda, a housewife, of Kalikiliki compound is facing one count of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Particulars in the offence allege that Banda, on unknown dates but between May 12 and 13, 2021 in Lusaka did murder one Lemmy Mwansa. Allegations in the matter are that the body of the baby was discovered by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.