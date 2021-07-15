THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced photographer Cornelius Tukuta commonly known as Chellah to two years imprisonment with hard labour for defaming former Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya. During sentencing, High Court Judge Lameck Mwale sitting as a Lusaka Magistrate noted that there was a high number of people who defame others with impunity, hence the need for Tukuta to be made an example to deter would be offenders. Leave to appeal in the matter has been granted. In this matter, it was alleged that on May 26, 2020...



