THE Council of Chreso University has sued former vice-chancellor Lawrence Mwelwa demanding K917,650 that he allegedly withdrew from the student affairs congress account without authorisation. The Council alleges that the said account was used as a conduit of fraud by Mwelwa who was coaxing students to make deposits in a wrong account and would later make unauthorised withdrawals. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, the university council stated that through their own investigations, they discovered that students that had been accepted to study at...
