Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi addresses journalists during a CSOs briefing on Cyber security and cyber-crimes Bill in Lusaka on February 22, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Elections Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative has petitioned the Constitutional Court questioning the continued attendance of Parliamentary sittings by PF members whose seats were nullified in the High Court. Gears Initiative has cited Bowman Lusambo, Joseph Malanji, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Sibongile Mwamba, Luka Simumba, Allan Banda Kabwe, Taulo Chewe, Kalalwe Mukosa, Christopher Chibuye and the Attorney General as respondents in the matter. In its petition, the organisation stated that the respondents’ seats were nullified by the High Court due to various reasons ranging from widespread violence, corruption and other electoral…...