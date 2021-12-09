THE Chipata High Court has heard how a 36-year-old man of Vwala village in Chief Chikuwe’s area, Kasenengwa district, was tortured before he died hours later, after being accused of burning down a secret place for Nyau dancers called Dambwe. This is a matter in which Vwala village headman Kazunga Phiri and four other Nyau dancers are charged with the murder of Chipateni Soko. One of the witnesses, Martin Phiri, who was at Dambwe when Chipateni was tortured told the court that one of the accused persons, Chisoni Phiri, tortured…...



