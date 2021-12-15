ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha is seeking permission in the Lusaka High Court to commence contempt proceedings against PF’s Raphael Nakacinda over his remarks in which he accused President Hakainde Hichilema of summoning judges to his house. Kabesha wants Nakacinda to show cause why he must not be sent to prison for contempt of court, arguing that the alleged contemnor has damaged the reputation of the Judiciary and brought its independence into question to the public. According to an affidavit in support of summons for leave to commence contempt proceedings against…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.