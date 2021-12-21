ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has filed a notice of motion for an order of committal proceedings against Raphael Nakacinda in the Lusaka High Court. Kabesha is seeking an order to commit Nakacinda to prison for deliberately and willfully bringing the judiciary in disrepute for the false, malicious and contemptuous words uttered by him on December 13. He is also seeking an order that costs be taxed in default of agreement. Kabesha was recently granted leave to commence contempt proceedings against Nakacinda in the Lusaka High Court. On Tuesday last week,…...



