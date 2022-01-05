THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has lodged a complaint against the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for failing to pay statutory contributions for eligible employees amounting to over K9 million. NAPSA is claiming payment of K9, 866, 998. 54 and 20 percent cumulative penalty amounting to K64, 048, 744. 53 from FRA for some of the months between July 2016 and December 2020. FRA is facing 37 counts of failing to pay statutory contributions to NAPSA contrary to section 51(1) (d) and (2) of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.