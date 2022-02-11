GOVERNMENT has not failed to appoint the requisite number of judges of the superior courts because it’s a function which is progressive in nature and subject to other factors like funding, the state has submitted to the Constitutional Court. The Attorney General has further submitted that government has been in office for over four months, but there is no timeframe attached to appointing judges. This is a matter in which the Institute of Law, Policy, Research and Human Rights Limited has sued the State, seeking an order that the inability,…...



