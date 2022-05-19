Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, former Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Owen Mugemezulu and four others have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Courts on five charges of failure to comply with laid down procedure. The charges are in relation to the infamous FTJ Chiluba University, under the Ministry of Higher Education. Yamba and his co-accused, could, however, not take plea as consent to prosecute them from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is not yet ready. Yamba is jointly charged with Mugemezulu, former Ministry of Education permanent…...