A PRINCIPAL accountant at the Ministry of Finance has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that between 2011 and 2021, the total emoluments for Charles Loyana, the alleged owner of 51 houses in Chalala area, and his wife Susan amounted to over K1 million. The witness told the court that the emoluments paid to Loyana for the period 2011-2020 amounted to over K800, 000, while his wife over K500,000. This is a matter in which Loyana, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are facing two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged…...



