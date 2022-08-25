A LUSAKA resident has sued former Kasama PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa demanding payment of US$38, 500 which he allegedly borrowed but failed to pay back. Kelvin Situmbeko wants the Lusaka High Court to order Sampa, who is now a UPND member, to also pay him damages, costs and interest on the amount found due and other reliefs the court might deem fit. In his statement of claim, Situmbeko recalled that sometime between December 1 and 30, 2021, Sampa requested for a credit facility from him for purposes of conducting business. He stated that during the period beginning the month of December 2021, he had just been availed a credit facility by his funder, a Mr Hazaa Abou Jawhar,…...



