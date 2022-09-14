Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji speaks to PF vice president Given Lubinda outside DEC offices after he was released on bail on December 9, 2021

PF acting president Given Lubinda says the opposition party’s legal team will commence a court process to compel ECZ to reimburse the money spent on printing “useless” ballot papers. And Lubinda has mocked UPND following the High Court’s decision to halt the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections saying, “ulya wine afimbe apoke, umwine”. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Marshal Muchende says it’s about time the Constitution was reviewed so as to get rid of all the problematic provisions that are causing confusion. The Lusaka High Court yesterday granted Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji their application to halt activities relating to the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, pending determination of their matter. This is a matter in which Malanji and Lusambo dragged ECZ to…...