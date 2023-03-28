AN Arresting Officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that according to the December 2021 Presidential diary, President Hakainde Hichilema had no appointment with judicial officers. Innocent Makukwani, who is also a detective and Chief Inspector, has narrated to the court how he was assigned to investigate a case of Defamation of the President involving PF Information and Publicity Secretary Rapheal Nakacinda. In this matter, Nakacinda is facing one count of defamation of the President. It is alleged that Nakacinda, on December 13, 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of Mr Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, did cause to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.