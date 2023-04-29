AN Executor and Trustee of the estate of late former president Patrick Mwanawasa has sued the state demanding an order to amend the lease of the late former president’s benefit property, which has children’s names; Chipokota, Levy, Ntembe and Lubona Mwanawasa, as trustees. Constance Chimuka, who has cited the Attorney General as respondent, wants a substitution of herself and Maureen as executors and trustees or in the alternative the late president. According to an affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the High Court, Chimuka stated that on July 30, 2012, government executed a lease on the property in favour of the widow and also in trust of some named children of the deceased for a term of 99…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.