TWO Lusaka men have been dragged to court for allegedly raping a Lusaka woman and personating a police officer. Kelvin Chomba and Andrew Lungu are facing three counts of aggravated robbery, personating a public officer and rape. In the first count, it is alleged that Chomba and Lungu on May 24, 2023, jointly and whilst acting together, did steal a Tecno Pop 5 cellphone and K480.00 cash, altogether valued at K3,100.00, property of the complainant. It is alleged that at or immediately before or immediately after the time of stealing, the accused used or threatened to use actual violence to the said woman in order to obtain or retain, or prevent or overcome resistance to the items being stolen. In…...



