CHIENGI Independent MP Given Katuta has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to adjourn the matter in which she is charged with threatening violence to enable her to engage a lawyer. Katuta earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of threatening violence. The case is in relation to the incident in which Katuta spat on a photojournalist shortly after she was suspended and ordered to leave the National Assembly by Speaker Nelly Mutti. It is alleged that Katuta on July 21, 2023, did threaten to cause injury or alarm to Henry Chunza, to which she did say whilst chasing him “who are you to take photos of me”. When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Magistrate Idah Phiri,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.