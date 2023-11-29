A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was disappointed with the UPND leadership when he heard Munir Zulu say President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections. Network for Young People against Violence executive director Moses Kalonde told the court that he also started panicking when he heard the Lumezi Independent member of parliament say that. This is the matter in which Zulu is charged with seditious practices. It is alleged that Zulu, on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023 after addressing Parliament, and that he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.