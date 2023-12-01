PeP leader Sean Tembo has dragged Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that the Bemba word “ukuponoka” used by President Hakainde Hichilema when translated to English is an insult which violates the country’s’ principles as a Christian nation. The opposition leader also wants a declaration that the President’s utterance of the Bemba word “ukuponoka” which he says means “pulling the foreskin of the manhood backwards” when translated into English, lacks decency, respect for the Zambian people, dignity, leadership, integrity and contravenes Article 92(1) of the Constitution of Zambia. Tembo also wants a declaration that President Hichilema’s utterance of that Bemba word is low standard, violates professional ethics and integrity and contravenes Article 173(1)(a) of the…...



