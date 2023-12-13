THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ruled that the DPP doesn’t need to commence other proceedings to determine whether properties are indeed tainted before he can apply for a Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture order. The court has further denied former first lady Esther Lungu an order for constitutional reference in which she was seeking to challenge the Chief Justice’s authority to establish the Economic and Financial Crimes Court as a division of the High Court, by way of Statutory Instrument. In this matter, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to have 15 double-storey flats allegedly belonging to former first lady Esther Lungu forfeited to the State. Ruling on the…...



