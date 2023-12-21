CHIEF Nkana of Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province has dragged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to court over its decision to issue a seizure notice on his bank account, two days before a restriction notice expired. Chief Nkana, who is also a director and shareholder of Bisma Investment Limited, says ACC started investigating him after he received money amounting to $3,000,000, from the sale of a mining licence to Pridegems Mining Limited. He has submitted that ACC was probing whether necessary taxes were paid on the said transaction. Chief Nkana, whose names are Godfrey Shamanena, has since applied for leave in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the said decision of the commission…....



