PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo has again been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly insulting President Hakainde Hichilema. Meanwhile, a Lusaka resident has also been dragged to court for using insulting language against the Head of State. Tembo is charged with one count of using insulting language. It is alleged that Tembo on August 27, 2023, in Lusaka, used insulting language via his Facebook account to which he said, “Bally apa akangiwa kuipa. But mu 2026 ngati bantu bafuna kuvotela chipuba chinangu, it’s fine, SET can wait for 2031”. The said words were referred to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, in a manner likely to provoke or cause the…...



