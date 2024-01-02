THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced PF cadre Angel Chipasha, who stole two television sets worth K66,000 from former president Edgar Lungu’s house in Ibex Hill, to five years imprisonment. This is in a matter in which Chipasha was facing one count of burglary and theft. It was alleged that Chipasha, during the night of August 9, 2022, in Lusaka, did break and enter into the dwelling house of Edgar Lungu with intent to steal therein and did steal two television sets altogether valued at K66,000, property of Shimbinzyani Chavula. In passing judgement, Magistrate Chrispin Hapungani said seeing as the residence the convict broke into was secured, it meant that Chipasha was a dangerous criminal. Magistrate Hampungani said based on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.