FORMER PF secretary general Davis Mwila has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that it is unfair that his matter has dragged on for two years because the State keeps making excuses. This is in a matter in which Mwila is jointly charged with Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa for allegedly being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Mwila and Mwitwa are facing one count of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, while Mwitwa is also facing another charge of failure to report a suspicious transaction. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Tuesday, Mwila said the State had made serious accusations of him and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.