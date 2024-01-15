THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted social media blogger Simon Mwewa K20,000 bail in his own recognisance, pending his appeal to the High Court. Last Tuesday, the court convicted and sentenced Mwewa to six months imprisonment for the offence of malicious damage to property. After the sentence, Mwewa was moved to Mwembeshi Remand Prison and Correctional Centre. Mwewa was accused of damaging two motor vehicle tyres, both valued at K4,600, belonging Benjamin Talamuka. He, however, appealed to the High Court against the court ‘s decision and applied for bail pending appeal. Ruling on his bail application, Monday, Magistrate Fines Mayambu granted Mwewa bail in his own recognisance with two traceable sureties. “I have heard submissions from both sides and I…...



