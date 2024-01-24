LUSAKA lawyer Linda Kasonde’s law firm, LCK Chambers, has applied to withdraw as advocates for a University of Zambia (UNZA) student who is seeking compensation for the injuries sustained after jumping from a third floor hostel window after police fired teargas during a riot in 2018. Kasonde has submitted that continuing with the matter as advocates on record has the potential to cause professional embarrassment to the firm’s practice. In this matter, Everett Chongo sued the state seeking compensation for the injuries sustained when she fell after jumping from a third floor window at the UNZA hostels. This was after the police fired teargas in the rooms on October 4, 2018 after students protested over delayed payment of meal allowances…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.