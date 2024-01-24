THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned to today, a matter in which Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu is charged with expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. This was after Zulu’s surety, Milenge Independent member of parliament Gystave Chonde told the court that his Lumezi Independent counterpart could not attend court because his stepfather had passed on. In this matter, Zulu is alleged to have on March 28, 2023, uttered words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa”, which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons namely the villagers from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.