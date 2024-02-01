Chilufya Tayali during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and fined Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali K20,000 in a matter in which he was charged with assault on a female police officer. Tayali was ordered to pay the K20, 000 fine yesterday, failure to which he was to serve a nine-month jail sentence. Meanwhile, Tayali, who managed to pay the fine soon after the sentence, insisted that he never assaulted the police officer. Tayali was alleged to have on October 1, 2022, assaulted number 51391 Woman Constable Melody Malama, during the execution of her duties. When the matter came up for judgement, Wednesday, Magistrate Idah Phiri found the accused guilty, saying all the ingredients had been proved that Tayali assaulted…...