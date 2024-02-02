Former ZAF Commander Eric Chimese (r) speaks to his lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube at Lusaka Magistrates' Court premises shortly after he appeared in Court on November 18, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) to forfeit to the State, properties allegedly belonging to former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Eric Chimese on grounds that they might be proceeds of crime. The total market value of the properties which the state want forfeited is K91,400,000, and include a property situated on plot number F/2303/Q in Ibex Hill, Farm 4302/313 Eureka Baobab Area in Lusaka, among others. In May last year, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted Chimese and Chita Lodge director James Chungu on charges of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill. Magistrate Nsunge Chanda said the state failed to produce evidence…...