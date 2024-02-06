THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has denied a Pakistani national accused of possessing properties suspected to be proceeds of crime bail pending trial on grounds that he is a flight risk. Wadhat Hussain is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Wadhat Hussain, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2021 and January 27, 2024, in Lusaka, did possess motor vehicles namely; a grey Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTKA3FSJ00207219, white Toyota Hilux chassis number AHTDBCD500272003, BMW X5 chassis number WBAZW42000L460250, White Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTKA3FS700630777, Land Cruiser Prado VX chassis number WAUZZZFY3K2005759, Black Range Rover registration number CAA 8186 ZM chassis number SALZA2AN6NH171444 and a Maroon…...



