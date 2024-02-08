A PAMODZI Hotel employee accused of sexual harassment has told the Lusaka High Court that he carried out a deep tissue massage on the complainant professionally, and she even appreciated him after the performance. Kenneth Musonda has submitted that the client, Charity Mwansa Njelesani, then proceeded to pay for the service and went to order a beverage after he gave her his mobile number on a separate piece of paper. This is in a matter in which Njelesani sued Musonda and Pamodzi Hotels seeking damages for the sexual harassment and indecent assault she was allegedly subjected to during a massage session. In its defence, however, Pamodzi Hotels submitted that its employee exhibited exemplary levels of professionalism. The hotel told the…...



