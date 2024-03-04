MEDIA personality Mutale Mwanza has told the Lusaka High Court that at no point did she point a gun at a University Teaching Hospital (UTH) doctor. Mwanza has also told the court that although she had a gun, it was secured around her waist and covered by a coat. In this matter, Dr Natasha Joyce Mulenga dragged Mwanza to court demanding damages for assault, extreme trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the media personality allegedly brandished a gun at her. But in her defence filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mwanza stated that she did not flash lights at Dr Mulenga’s vehicle to intimidate or threaten her but rather, to alert the latter about a broken down...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.