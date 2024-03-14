MULCHAND Kuntawala, the Chairperson of the Road Development Agency (RDA) Board, informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he never transferred US$150,000 to Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi. The case involves Lumezi Independent MP Muinr Zulu, who has been sued for allegedly making defamatory statements against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, and Kuntawala. Zulu faces three counts of libel, as per section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The first count alleges that on March 21, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu unlawfully published defamatory statements against Dr Musokotwane during a press conference, claiming that the minister corruptly received $250,000.00 through a bank transfer from an unknown...



