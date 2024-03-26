A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of another minor aged 10, against the order of nature. The boy is facing one count of unnatural offences Contrary to Section 155(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that the 15-year-old boy, on November 23, 2024, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of another minor aged 10, against the order of nature. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Monday, the matter was allocated to Magistrate Exildah Chanda. The juvenile, who is being represented by Petronella Kafumbe of the Legal Aid Board, will take plea on April 12, 2024...



