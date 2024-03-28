The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has allowed former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba to travel abroad for 14 days to receive medical treatment. Mwamba’s lawyers made an application to adjourn the matter in which their client is facing 24 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering among others, citing his need to seek medical attention abroad. Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continued defence, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola granted the application for an adjournment after the Court was informed by medical doctors that some of the medical services that Mwamba needed were not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.