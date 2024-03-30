THE Lusaka High Court has dissolved the marriage of Muvi TV proprietor Stephen Nyirenda and Komboni Radio Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lesa Kasoma. In a decree nisi endorsed by Justice Mwamba Chanda, the marriage was dissolved as it had broken irretrievably. In this matter, Nyirenda dragged Kasoma to court seeking a dissolution of their marriage. He stated that they had one child in their marriage aged nine. In her affidavit in reply to Nyirenda’s petition, Kasoma stated that they had been married from 2012 to 2017 under customary law which ended in a divorce. Kasoma stated that the two later remarried in 2019 Under the Marriage Act and were living with four children aged 18, 17, 16, and nine with...



