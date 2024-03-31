A LUSAKA woman has lamented that her husband uses his academic credentials and material possessions to gag her and spends most nights away from home. 46-year-old Mary Mbewe of Zanimuone compound lamented before magistrate Harriet Mulenga that her 56-year-old husband, Moses Sichalwe, warned her that rather than divorcing or chasing her away, he would mentally torture her to a point where she would leave on her own accord. The court heard that the marriage was only about two years old but the couple had cohabited since 2019. Mbewe, who dragged Sichalwe to the Matero Local Court for divorce, recalled that shortly after getting married, she had to nurse him for six months in hospital only for him to start sleeping...



