Kapata fails to explain why Cabinet allowed Mukula trade after ban By Taonga Tembo FORMER lands minister Jean Kapata told the Lusaka High Court yesterday that she was under oath and could not explain why Cabinet allowed the trade in Mukula to continue despite the ban she imposed. And Kapata claimed that during the entire time she served as lands minister, she was not aware that there was a court judgement that rendered her ban on Mukula trade illegal. Meanwhile, Kapata admitted that the decision to direct the proceeds of the confiscated Mukula towards revamping Kawambwa Tea Company was, in fact, unconstitutional. And when asked how the publications by News Diggers offended the government, Kapata stated that the said articles...



