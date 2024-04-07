A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo merely greeted the State witnesses he is accused of attempting to interfere with. Lusambo is facing three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses. Particulars of the offences allege that Lusambo, between February 1 and April 30, 2022, in Lusaka, in order to obstruct the due course of justice, did endeavour to dissuade or prevent Cosmas Kapula Chalusa, Ernest Sumani and Mundia Mataa from giving evidence as witnesses before a court of law. When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Friday, Innocent Phiri, a 37-year-old businessman and accountant, testified that Lusambo greeted the three witnesses after he appeared...



